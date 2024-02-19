Shallipopi, Davido’s Logistics Manager Involved In Car Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW, and singer Shallipopi were involved in a car accident on Sunday.



The African Examiner recalls that Shallipopi on Saturday night held a concert in Abuja.

Israel, who was backstage to show support for Shallipopi at the event stated this on his Instagram story on Sunday.

Uploading the clip of the accident, Israel disclosed that it happened as both of them were coming back from the show in the early hours of Sunday.

“Me and Shalipopi, just had an accident, after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to the hotel after a show.

“I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to Edo’s ancestors. No single scratch of injury at all,” he writes.





