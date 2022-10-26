2023: Kwankwaso Speaks On Stepping Down For Another Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has stated that he is not stepping down for another party’s flag bearer.

Speaking through his spokesman, Ladipo Johnson, Kwankwaso stated that there was no talk of collapsing his campaign for another politician.

Ladipo disclosed this when he appeared on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

“It’s too late for mergers and there is no talk of collapsing the campaign, Kwankwaso’s campaign, or the NNPP campaign at any level at the moment with any of the party or any of the candidates, that is not on the card yet.

“What I meant when I say not yet is that we are going all the way to February 25 next year,” he said.