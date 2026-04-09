Shell/NNPC Boost Respiratory Care With Donation Of Equipment To LUTH

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have donated an Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) system and a Body Plethysmograph to the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH), enabling one of Nigeria’s foremost health institutions to provide advanced diagnostics in pulmonary or respiratory care.

This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday and signed by Shell Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu

The EBUS system would enable doctors to perform real-time guided biopsies and accurately stage lung cancer—an essential step in determining treatment options and timelines. The Body Plethysmograph facilitates better diagnosis of asthma, restrictive lung diseases and related ailments.

“This is more than a donation—it is a shift,” said SNEPCo Managing Director Ronald Adams at the ceremony, in a speech read by Abubakar Ahmed, General Manager, Communications.

“It is a shift from constrained diagnostics to evidence-based, technology-enabled respiratory care. It empowers clinicians to practice medicine at the full height of their training and builds institutional capacity that will shape Nigeria’s healthcare landscape for generations.”

In his remarks, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Olanrewaju Igandan, represented by Deputy Manager, External Relations, Edith Bunmi-Lawson, said, ” this initiative reflects our belief that sustainable national development goes beyond energy production. It is about improving lives, building resilient institutions and investing in systems that endure.”

Chief Medical Director, Professor Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, who was represented by Deputy Chaiman, Medical Advisory Committee of LUTH, Prof. Babawale described the donation “as a landmark event that provides access to highly specialised Pulmonology care in the public healthcare sector in Nigeria.”

He added: “this donation not only makes advanced Pulmonology care available but also makes it more affordable and convenient to access for Nigerians. We are extremely grateful for your generosity, foresightedness, commitment and trust in our hospital and its Management.”

In addition to boosting respiratory care, the donation would also enable LUTH to become a Pulmonology centre of excellence where patients can access world-class care and trainees in the field can acquire skills, even as the hospital actively participates in Pulmonology research.

The donation was part of a wide range of social investments by SNEPCo/NNPC and co-venturers in education, health and human capital development.