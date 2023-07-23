Shettima To Represent Tinubu At UN Food Systems Summit In Rome, Russia-Africa Summit In St. Petersburg

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Kashim Shettima departed Abuja on Sunday to represent President Bola Tinubu at two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

This was contained in a statement issued by Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.

At the Rome event, Shettima wouldh join other global leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit themed “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity,” holding from Monday, 24th to Wednesday, 26th July.

During the summit, the Vice President will chair a high-level session themed “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria” and the side event on ”Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Niger

The event is being organized in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and World Food Programme (WFP), as well as the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and wider UN system.

According to the statement, the Vice President will then proceed from Rome to St. Petersburg in Russia to represent the President at the Russia-Africa Summit scheduled from Wednesday, 26th to Saturday, 29th July.

While in Russia, the Vice President will join other political and business leaders at the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum focused on strategizing to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among other benefits.

Shettima would also participate in bilateral meetings with representatives of relevant Russian senior government officials and business leaders to discuss relations between Russia and Nigeria.

Vice President Shettima who is accompanied by senior government officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, is expected back in the country at the end of the week.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



