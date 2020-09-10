Nigeria Confirms 176 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 55,632

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 176 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) bringing the nation’s total infections to 55,632.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

It said that 176 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in the country on Sept. 9.

The health agency said that till date, 55,632 cases have been confirmed, 43,610, discharged and 1,070 deaths, recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that the FCT had the highest number of infections with 40 cases, while Lagos State followed with 34 and Plateau State with 26 cases.

Among other states were Enugu – 14; Delta – 12; Ogun- 12; Ondo – 9; Oyo – 8; Ekiti – 6; Ebonyi – 4; Adamawa – 2; Nasarawa – 2; Kwara – 2; Rivers – 2; Edo – 1; Osun -1, and Bauchi – 1.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

