Singer Portable Turns Self In To Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrival of Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, at the state Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He was handed over to the Ogun State Police Command by the Lagos State Police Criminal Investigation Department where he turned himself in earlier on Wednesday.

His arrival was communicated in a press statement issued by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, in Abeokuta.

“We wish to inform the public that Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, arrived at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, at exactly 13:23 hours today, February 19, 2025,” she said

Portable was declared wanted by the police for an alleged attack on three state government officials during official duty in his bar in Sango area of the state.

“His presence at the State Criminal Investigation department is in connection with an ongoing investigation, the Command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information,the Ogun State Police Command remains committed to upholding justice and maintaining public order.”

Portable was declared wanted in a police gazette issued on Monday night.

According to the police, the assault incident occurred on February 5, 2025, around 10:00 a.m. when three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office – TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi – were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota.

During the exercise, the officials encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar, a property linked to the singer.

Upon introducing themselves and requesting the building’s approved plan, Portable’s father informed them that his son was unavailable.

“However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials. The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.

“Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding. Multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation.

“Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest. Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences.

“For any relevant information, kindly report to the nearest police station or contact the Ogun State Police Command through its official communication channels or police public relations department.”