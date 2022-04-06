(BREAKING): Hoodlums Repaint Burnt Imo LGA Headquarters In Biafra Colours

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely few days after hoodlums set Orsu Council area Headquarters of Imo State ablaze, the local government gate has been repainted in Biafra colours by yet to be identified persons.

African Examiner learnt that residents of the area woke up this morning to see the gate of the headquarters repainted in Biafran colour.

The local government is one of the highly troubled areas in the Orlu Senatorial district of the zone.

Residents of the locality especially youths had since deserted the area for fear of unknown gunmen who have been making life unbearable for them for close to two years now.

A Source close to the area said several buildings including the Council chairman’s office were burnt down as well as parked vehicles in the premises during the last week’s attack.

The council headquarters had been abandoned by workers and visitors due to the activities of unknown gunmen and killings in the area.

The Source added that young men have abandoned the area for their own safety, because killings has assumed an alarming dimension which forced the natives to move their loved ones elsewhere for safety.