Sit-At-Home: Nigerians Sign Petition For Simon Ekpa’s Arrest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the five-day sit-at-home order that has led to the killing of many residents in the South-East recently, Nigerians all over the world are signing a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian government and the European Union to arrest Simon Ekpa, the brain behind the order.

As of the time of filing this report, 2,761 people on Thursday had signed the petition seeking for Ekpa’s arrest.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in a viral video, ordered the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home from December 9-14, 2022. An order that has been marked by bloodshed and destruction of lives and properties in the region by its enforcers.

Although IPOB, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, denied ever issuing any sit-at-home order on the days mentioned above, violence had continued to reign in the region.

Consequently, aggrieved Nigerians are signing the petition calling for Ekpa’s arrest for “terrorism and genocide.”

The petition reads, “We call on the Finnish Government, EU, The Nigerian Government to arrest Mr. Simon Ekpa, and investigate all his heinous crimes and terror activities in Eastern Nigeria.

“One Simon Ekpa (also known as Ifeanyi Njoku), a Nigerian living in Finland, and holding Finnish citizenship, has by proxies, successfully established and coordinated an armed rebel group in Eastern Nigeria whom he now wields to destroy lives, property, and businesses in Eastern Nigeria.

“He’s been seen countless times, using his media platforms in Finland to issue orders to his armed goons in Eastern Nigeria to launch deadly attacks on millions of people in the region for flouting his sit-at-home orders.

“Simon is a separatist fighting for state secession but has never been brave enough to come home and lead the war from the front in Nigeria.

“He is rather igniting and fueling terror on his ethnic group who decline his call for secession.

“Simon’s action is stirring up bloodbath – a genocide in the region, and innocent women, children, the aged and youths are the victims dying everyday.

“Sign the petition, and share it everywhere, to call on the Finnish Government, EU, The Nigerian Government to arrest Mr. Simon Ekpa, and investigate all his heinous crimes and terror activities in Eastern Nigeria.”