Sit -At-Home: Ohanaeze Throws Weight Behind Enugu State Govt.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio-cultural body , Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has thrown its weight behind the efforts of the Enugu State Government to end the Sit-at-home in Enugu effective from Monday 5th June.

The group has equally appealed to all Biafra agitators to live true to their stand that the sit-at-home hitherto imposed on the South-East region had been canceled.

Ohanaeze’s call is sequel to the directive by the Enugu State Government that all government, business, and educational activities should resume this Monday across the State.

In a statement made available to journalists Sunday night, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, condemned the attempts by people it described as infiltrators into the Biafra agitation to destroy Igbo land.

He said that it was sad that months after the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, canceled the Monday sit-at-home after discovering its devastating effects on the South-East economy, some enemies of Ndigbo had carried on with it.

Okwu said, “Now that the Governor of Enugu State has again made an appeal for the sit-at-home to end, in the collective interest of the people, our passionate appeal to all the agitators, the IPOB, the MASSOB, the Author Pilot, the Zionists and a host of others, is that they should sheath their sword and allow normalcy to return.

“We cannot continue to allow that which has gravely hurt and destroyed Igbo lives, economy, and image to fester. This is certainly not what Biafra stands for.

“We have been making demands for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and it will not end; we are not going to relent until the federal government does the needful. But we should not destroy our land in the process.

“All the leaderships of the various Biafra agitators should, therefore, align themselves with the decision of the Government of Enugu State; they should not maintain grave silence, but appeal to their followers not to do anything that would further put the lives of our people in jeopardy.

According to the group, “the Governor’s statement is clearly an appeal and all lovers of Igbo land should see reasons with him.

The Ohanaeze youths, however, equally appealed to the Enugu State Government to work towards the immediate release of agitators arrested in the State during the May 30 Biafra Day celebrations so that everybody could be on the same page in the efforts to enthrone a new order of calm, enterprise and free movement of persons, goods and services throughout Enugu State and Igbo land.

“This will further prove that the government is pro-masses and is committed to the welfare and safety of the people,” he declared.