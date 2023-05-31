Sly Ezeokenwa Emerges New APGA National Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Sly Ezeokenwa has emerged the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

His emergence was announced on Wednesday afternoon at the APGA National Convention in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Ezeokenwa was sworn in alongside the newly elected National Officers of APGA in the presence of Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

Ezeokenwa took over from Victor Oye.