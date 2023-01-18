Reactions As Dino Melaye, Female Influencers Deny Having An Affair

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians are reacting to the news that Dino Melaye, the former senator representing Kogi west, had a threesome with female skit makers, Amarachi ‘Ashmusy’ Amusi and Chinonso Ukah.

The African Examiner writes that the drama began after popular comedian, Nedu Wazobia, during his podcast, stated that he met “two influencers having a threesome with someone that I know at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja”.

Moments later, the blog published a collage photo of the former lawmaker alongside the female skit makers.

“I like fine fine pictures Sha. HARD WORK UNDER DINO NO BE SMALL WORK OO. I DEY COME,” it captioned the post.

Reacting to the blog post, Ashmusy described it as “false,” adding that “I have never met Dino”.

“LIES UPON Lies !!!!!! I don’t even know DINO Personally. Never ever met him in my lifetime!!!!!!” Ashmusy writes.

“God forbid blogs and lies.”

Also reacting, Dino Melaye, took to his social media account on Wednesday to threaten a lawsuit against the platform’s publisher.

He denied knowing the female skit makers and he gave the blogger a 24-hour ultimatum to “apologise or face the consequences”.

“I will sue you this time. Will locate you. I don’t know any of these ladies. Agent of APC,” he wrote.

“You will not get away with your lies and unfounded story this time. You just dialed the wrong number. Apologize within 24 hours or face the consequences.”

This development has sparked social media reactions on social media as many netizens have continued to question the source of wealth of many skit makers. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@oniludeseun writes: “ahhhhh, them don use their hands cast theirselves, even mention client join, Nedu never mentioned any name. thats good. make dem dey play.”

@Griez247 writes: “See as them use their hands expose themselves. No body call una name or the name of the big boy concerned, but now una do expose everything.”

Seriki Olalekan writes: “Even without the allegation, can they really Justify themselves that, they haven’t engaged in such Upleasant act since they came into limelight? We needs to stop fooling ourselves in these country. Only God is Holy! Everybody is a Barawo, one way or the other.”

@SPerry061197 writes: “Na lie all of you are ashawo.”

@Abiodun79755822 writes: “Guilty conscience. Nedu never mentioned their names.”

@DJkross24 writes: “Gistlover called them out not NEDU Nedu got a different case and he did not mention anybody’s name !!!”

@_mydeszn writes: “Lmao, I knew these people don’t make their money through skit making.”

@TA_Sammie writes: “Their expression says a lot, bruh these girls did it…but knacking Dino no be bad thing nau.”