SMEDAN Inaugurates Climate, Green Energy Desk To Support SMEs Tackle Effect

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has inaugurated a Climate and Green Energy Desk (SCGED) to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) tackle climate change effects.

The newly- appointed Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii, said this at inuaguration of the desk on Tuesday in Abuja.

Odii said this initiative wasvaimed at empowering and supporting SMEs actively engaged in the development of clean energy solutions, other climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

He said the urgency of this initiative could not be overstated as climate crisis had increasingly affected important sectors of Nigeria’s economy, especially agriculture and sustainable power generation.

He quoted a 2022 study conducted by the Centre for Climate Change and Development at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ebonyi State which said Nigeria had lost about N100 billion to the effects of climate change.

”Nigeria will lose as much as N460 billion by 2050 unless decisive action is taken.

”The nation is already grappling with extreme weather events such as flooding, desertification, and erratic rainfall patterns which disproportionately affect small businesses in underserved communities.

”SCGED is set to play a pivotal role by fostering entrepreneurial innovations that address the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

” It will conduct thorough research and development to identify the specific obstacles encountered by SMEs in the climate entrepreneurship sector.

Odii said the initiative would establish a comprehensive database of SMEs and provide them with training and capacity-building programmes to enhance their skills and knowledge.

He said: ”one of the cornerstones of SCGED is to offer funding support, help SMEs tackle the climate crisis and leverage both local and global funding opportunities.

”The initiative also plans to establish partnerships with global organisations to foster collaboration in delivering innovative solutions for environmental sustainability.

Also speaking, Inga Stefanowicz, the Head of Section for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, lauded the initiative of the agency.

She highlighted its alignment with the EU’s core priorities, particularly in addressing climate challenges related to energy efficiency, renewable energy, and economic diversification.

Also speaking, Mr Bitrus Garki, the FCT Mandate Secretary, emphasised the government’s eagerness to collaborate with the SMEDAN Climate Change Desk.

Garki said the government would work with the desk to deliver sustainable solutions to SMEs particularly in areas crucial for fostering a business-friendly environment.

Meanwhile, Dr Olawale Anifowose, the Managing Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Network in Nigeria, emphasised the importance of harnessing innovation in the green economy.

According to him, it is a key driver for unlocking new growth opportunities in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative aligns with global efforts to address the pressing climate challenges that threaten our planet.

The agency has urged climate entrepreneurs and SMEs to take advantage of this opportunity by registering for support on its dedicated website — www.smedan.gov.ng/SCGED (NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



