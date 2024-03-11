SNEPCo MD, Elohor Aiboni, Wins Energy Personality Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni has won the 2023 Energy Personality Award at the just-concluded 2024 edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued during the weekend and signed by Shell Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien -Nelson

According to the statement, Elohor recorded the highest number of online votes in that category from industry participants ahead of the summit.

Elohor said, “I’m humbled by this recognition of my modest contributions to the oil and gas industry,” an elated but surprised Elohor said, as she was conferred with the award at the gala dinner and award night. “It is a tribute to the support and collaboration of Shell management and my colleagues as we work to deliver value to Nigeria and other stakeholders from SNEPCo’s deep-water operations.”

A chemical engineer by training, Elohor has blazed the trail in the oil and gas industry since joining Shell in 2002. Among other roles, she served in production operations, project and asset management as well as operations readiness and assurance. She also managed third-party interface across several Shell assets in Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

Elohor was named Managing Director of SNEPCo in 2021, the first female in the top job. Under her leadership, SNEPCo has continued to break new grounds at Bonga, Nigeria’s first deep-water production. Bonga, which began production in 2005, achieved a 1-billion-barrel oil export mark in February 2023.