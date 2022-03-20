Pat Utomi: Nigeria Is Being Crippled By The Kind Of Politics We Practice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pat Utomi, a former presidential candidate and political economist, says Nigeria must change its brand of politics to become issues-based for the country to move forward.

Utomi said although Nigeria is facing existential challenges, the country has enormous potential for greatness.

According to African Examiner, he spoke on Saturday at the town hall meeting of a group known as Big Tent — a coalition of political parties, civil society organizations, and social movements.

“We need a political class that adopts the simple life. Our country must be ready for this change,” Utomi said.

“It must be a time of healing and building. Our country must be healed from the damage of our recent history. We must build afresh.

“It is a time we look through the windshield and not looking at the rear blue mirror most of the time, because in focusing on yesterday, we are getting away from tomorrow.

“What matters is that this country still has the potential for greatness. Nigeria is a country of enormous potential, yet it is being crippled by the kind of politics that we have.”

Utomi said if a country like Brazil can come back to life, Nigeria will rise up again.

“To get Nigeria to rise up again, we must begin to remind ourselves that it is about what individuals can do to give to build a great new tomorrow for Nigeria not what about what can get,” he added.

“We have a duty of care to our country that we need to do something in response to this existential challenge that is facing us.”

Ituah Ighodalo, senior pastor of the Trinity House Church, and Remi Sonaiya, the 2015 presidential candidate of KOWA Party, also spoke at the town hall meeting.

NAN