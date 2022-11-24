South East Women Group Applauds Buhari’s Choice Of Dr. Onochie As Chairman Of NDDC Board

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group, under the platform of South- East progressive Women Forum (SEPWF), has applauded president Muhammadu Buhari, for appointing one of them and it’s patron, Dr. Laureta Ifeanyi Onochie, as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC Board, describing the decision as a wise one.

The organization in a statement signed but it’s leader, and former Enugu State Woman Leader of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, Lolo Queen Nwankwo, and made available to African Examiner in Enugu Wednesday, said this shows that Mr. President is indeed, a gender friendly leader, who believe in the capability of women.

They expressed confidence that the new NDDC boss will not fail Mr. President and Nigerians, saying she is a tested hand that has the capacity to transform the Commission.

“With so much gratitude to the Almighty, we the South East Progressive Women Forum heartily congratulates our sister, a leader and patron, Dr. Laureta Ifeanyi Onochie on her appointment as the Chairman of NDDC board.

“Dr Onochie’s appointment is well deserved and expected, because she is a grassroot mobilizer, an upright and a detribalized Nigerian.

“It is our strongest believe that the fortune of NDDC will be positively transformed with Dr. Laureta’s leadership, and we sincerely appreciate our dear President for finding one of us worthy of this office.

The statement added “it shows high regards, believe and respect to the Nigerian women. We therefore, pray for a successful leadership of our patron in the NDDC board and thank the President for always believing in us.

“We have no doubt in our minds that this appointment of one of us into this Commission will definitely impart on the lives of Women.

“We the South East Women folk will keep praying for her that the good Lord who made this possible will give her the wisdom and strength to discharge this onerous task.

Below are some of the new nominees for the NDDC board:

Chairman – Laureta Ifeanyi Onochie (Delta, South-South),

Dimgba Erugba State representative (Abia, South-East).

Others are, Dr. Ene Wilcox (Akwa Ibom, State Representative, South-South),

Dr. Pius Odudu (Edo, South-South), Hon.Gbenga Odegba (Ondo, South-West), Engr. Anthony Ekene (Imo, South-East), Onyekachi Dimgba (Rivers, South-South)

Also appointed includes, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Abubakar (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa), Professor Tallen Mamma, SAN (North-East Representative, Adamawa), Sodique Sani (North-West, Zonal Representative), Chief Dr. Samuel Ibukun (MD), General Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd) (Executive of Finance) and Charles Ogunmola (Executive Director Project, South-West.