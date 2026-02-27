2027 Race Begins Earlier As INEC Adjusts Election Calendar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced a fresh timetable for the 2027 general elections, rescheduling the presidential and National Assembly polls to January 16, 2027.

According to the commission, elections for governorship positions and State Houses of Assembly will now take place on February 6, 2027.

Previously, INEC had slated the presidential and National Assembly elections for February 20, 2027, while governorship and state assembly contests were to be conducted on March 6, 2027.

However, the commission reviewed the dates following the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the signing into law of the new Electoral Act, 2026.