Steinmeier Ends Africa Trip As First German President In Lesotho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is concluding his four-day trip to Africa with a visit to Lesotho on Saturday.

Steinmeier’s visit is the first by a German president to the small mountainous country, which is situated within South Africa.

The trip follows an invitation from King Letsie III, extended during a visit to Berlin last year.

Steinmeier’s visit to Lesotho comes off the back of discussions in South Africa with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Since gaining independence from the United Kingdom in 1966, Lesotho has suffered from political instability.

Justice, public services, and security agencies suffer from corruption and abuses of power, with crucial reforms systematically undermined by political elites, analysts say.

Many villages remain accessible only on foot or by horse.

The country heavily relies on its large neighbour South Africa and due to limited employment opportunities, many inhabitants have sought work in South Africa for decades, particularly in mining.

Lesotho’s economy primarily depends on agriculture and the export of textiles, diamonds, and water. (dpa/NAN)