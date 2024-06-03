Strike: FG Agrees To Pay N60k Minimum Wage For Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government says, in the national interest, it is ready to offer higher than N60,000 national minimum wage it earlier proposed to the tripartite committee deliberating on the issue.

The government decision was disclosed at a meeting of the committee convened Monday night by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, after the organised labour embarked on indefinite strike to press its demand on the national minimum wage.

In a circular jointly issued by the committee members at the end of the meeting, and made available to newsmen, it was resolved that President Bola Tinubu expressed his commitment to a national minimum wage that is higher than N60,000”

“Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable national minimum wage”

”Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’s commitment in above undertakings to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment.

“The committee also resolved that no worker will be victimised as a result of the industrial action,” the circular read in part

In attendance at the meeting were: Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

For the Organised Labour: Joe Ajaero, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Festus Osifo, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC)/ (NAN)