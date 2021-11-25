Goje, Inuwa’s Feud Tears APC Apart In Gombe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 80 per cent of ward executives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State have resigned their positions over the feud between Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje and Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The resigning executives, which constitute about 80 per cent of the entire ward executives, announced the decision, yesterday, after a stakeholders’ meeting.

In a statement after the meeting, immediate past chairman of APC in Yamaltu/Deba LGA, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim, said they resigned in protest to the disrespect and ‘attack’ on Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje’s convoy, three weeks ago.

According to him, the executives condemned the attack and decided to align with the senator considering his fatherly role in the development of the state and the country at large.

Ibrahim said that well-meaning party members in the state see Senator Goje as the only recognized leader of the APC and deserve utmost respect considering the critical role he played in forming and nurturing the party.

In fact, it was the key role he played that culminated to the emergence of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya as governor of the state and victory of the party across all levels. Therefore, as political leaders of APC in the 11 wards of Yamaltu/Deba LGA, we hereby affirm our support and loyalty to Senator Goje as the genuine and recognized leader of the APC in Gombe State,” he said.

The party chieftain added that the unmatched achievement of Senator Goje in the last 10 years through numerous constituency project that have direct bearings on the lives of people, couldn’t be overemphasized.

According to him, Senator Goje has executed numerous projects in each of the 11 wards of Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs, which make up Gombe Central Senatorial district.