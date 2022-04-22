2023: Nigerians React As Goodluck Jonathan Finally Speaks On Running For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday opened up concerning his 2023 presidential ambition has stirred social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that the posters of Goodluck Jonathan have continued to flood Abuja metropolis and there have been rumors that the former Nigerian leader will be taking another shot at the presidency in 2023.

Jonathan has finally responded to these rumours saying that he can’t tell yet if he will contest or not.

The former Nigerian leader disclosed this while addressing some supporters who besieged his office in Abuja, asking him to run for the Presidency in 2023.

According to Jonathan: “I cannot tell if I’m contesting.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to the micro-blogging platform to speak on the issue. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@MrOdanz writes: “This is the most unpredictable election in the entire history of Nigeria sha. So many twists and turns. Goodluck Jonathan is entering the race and that will change the entirely dynamics of the election. So many Nigerians are nostalgic about his time but things weren’t THIS BAD!”

@Letter_to_Jack writes: “People are actually in front of Goodluck Jonathan’s house begging him to run for the Presidency in 2023. See GEJ’s face here, man wants to rest and live in peace but Nigerians won’t let him.”

@Mohnice_ writes: “Goodluck Jonathan should ignore the pressure mounted by some groups for him to get the APC Presidential ticket and move on with the life he’s living or else the little respect Nigerians have for him will ‘vaporize’ as he declares.”

@DiianaD_ writes: “Never forget that under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, the prices of food and other household items remained stable and inflationary pressure was down to a single digit.”

@CACCOT1 writes: “They are looking for Jonathan to come and rule again. May we not be looking for Buhari in the next 7 years to come and rule again. The same way some charlatans brought back 1983 in 2015. How can a country move forward when we keep looking back to bring expired people?”

@tarilamurphy writes: “We want Peter Obi. Jonathan should not be tempted. Grace could turn to disgrace sometimes when one does not understand their worth.”

@von_Bismack writes: “Some persons went to protest in front of Goodluck Jonathan’s residence that they will not leave unless he declares to run for president and goodluck had to come out to address them. People no get patience again.”

@harrisonJNIOR writes: “Goodluck Jonathan Knows better than to associate himself with anything that connects him with contesting again. He should live in peace instead.”