Supreme Court Affirms NNPP’s Abba Yusuf as Kano governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court on Friday has affirmed Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

The African Examiner writes that Yusuf’s victory in the 2023 Governorship Election was challenged after the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna went to court seeking redress.

Also, the Court of Appeal had earlier canceled Yusuf’s victory in the election.





