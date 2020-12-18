Second Wave: Nigeria Confirms 1,145 New Cases – Lagos 459

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 1,145 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website.

It said that as of Dec. 17, 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and one death were recorded in the country.

The figure was the highest ever infection recorded in one day since recordkeeping of COVID-19 commenced in Nigeria.

The latest figure surpassed the 930 cases recorded across the country on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 , giving further indication that the country is experiencing a second wave of the virus.

The public health agency sadly recorded one death in the last 24 hours in the country.

The NCDC said that the new infections brought the country’s totals to 76, 207.

According to it, the new infections are from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC also disclosed that 335 patients have been discharged after testing negative from the virus.

The public health agency stated that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in the country, recorded the highest number of infections with 459 cases; FCT, Kaduna, and Plateau confirmed 145, 138 and 80 respectively.

Other states include Katsina-70, Gombe-52, Niger-31, Kano-23, Bayelsa -21, Bauchi-18, Ondo-18, Rivers-17, Ogun-12, Oyo-12, Edo – eight, Nasarawa- eight, Ebonyi- seven, Osun- six, Ekiti- five, Kebbi- five, Borno- four, Jigawa- three, Akwa Ibom- two and Anambra-one.

