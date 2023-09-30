Suspected Attackers Of Kaduna Catholic Church Paraded By Nigerian Army

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Eight criminal suspects in connection with the attack and burning of Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan village, Zango Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have been paraded by the Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) of the Nigerian Army.

The media information officer, OPSH, Oya James, stated that two of the suspects were arrested for the gruesome murder of Dorathy Jonathan at Afana village in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The African Examiner recalls that troops of the Nigerian Army had arrested a suspect, Lot Dauda, who had confessed to having murdered Jonathan on her farm after she struggled to stop him from raping her.

According to James, after a weeklong intelligence operation, a wanted gunrunner Napoleon John was arrested, and he thereafter led the troops to a concealed factory where arms of different calibre were sold by another suspect, Monday Dunia.

The Army said: “Another two suspects were arrested for their involvement in the killing of a herder following a reprisal attack by locals over the killing of a farmer at Gora town.

“While two suspects Hassan Mato and Ahmad Khalifa were arrested for attacking and burning Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, killing a seminarian Naaman Stephen Ngophe while Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo and Noah Monday were rescued during the attack by troops.

“A total of 31 different calibre weapons were recovered from the suspects including 3 AK 47 Rifles, 5 fabricated AK 47 Rifles, 1 x Pump action rifle and 10 locally fabricated pistols. Others include 8 fabricated revolvers and 3 locally fabricated Sub Machine guns.

“The Media Information Officer said the General Officer Commanding 3 Division NA and Commander OPSH, Major General AE Abubakar appreciates every law-abiding citizen for their unwavering support in the fight against criminality, and promised that the suspects would be prosecuted in court immediately after investigations are concluded”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



