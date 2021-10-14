Syria Says Israeli Strike In Homs Countryside Killed One Soldier

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli airstrike in central Homs province.

Syrian TV and the state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that shortly after midnight Israeli strikes hit the eastern countryside of Homs, targeting a communications tower and surrounding points.

According to the report, the attack resulted in the death of one soldier and the wounding of three others, adding that structures also sustained damage.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors violence in the war-torn country, gave a different account from Syrian state media.

It said at least four pro-Iranian militiamen were killed and seven others were wounded in the Israeli strikes.

The watchdog said the dead were all Syrian nationals working for Iranian militias and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

“We are not commenting on reports in foreign media,’’ an Israeli military spokesman said.

Israeli strikes in Syria were seen as an attempt to prevent Iran, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main allies, from building up its military influence in the region.

