African American Actor Terence Howard Expresses Investment Interest In Uganda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Award-winning African American actor, Terrence Howard has expressed his interest and intension to invest in some sectors of the Ugandan economy.

Howard said he will invest in Uganda’s Information Communication and Technology (ICT) and entertainment sectors as well as real estate.

He gave the hint during his recent visit to the East Africa country. The actor, best known for playing Luscious Lyon on the hit series Empire, was in Uganda with his wife Mira Pak Howard on the invitation from Frank Tumwebaze, the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fishery.

The intent of his visit was to serve as a means of attracting investors especially Africans in Diaspora to Uganda. His visit also comes on the heels of the recent campaign driven by Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, to attract investment from historical diasporas.

While addressing the press and government officials, he stated that he has the technology that could change the world, adding that he has been able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry.

Howard talked about introducing the Lynchpin System aimed at revolutionising the design of unmanned aerial vehicles by using geometry.

The goal of the Lynchpin Drone Contest, according to the system description, is to create a software and hardware system that allows a ‘Lynchpin Drone’ to fly.

The Lynchpin Drone must be able to rotate into any orientation while maintaining its position. The Lynchpin Drone must be able to move in any direction regardless of its orientation.

“We’re talking about unlimited bonding, unlimited predictable structures, super symmetry. The Lynchpins are now able to behave a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation, that can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world”, he said.

He went further to share some of his findings which include the discovery of the grand unified field equation and the new hydrogen technology that could be useful in defending the territory of Uganda.

On the move by the Ugandan Government officials to attract investment from historical diasporas, Howard lauded the the initiative saying, “We appreciate you asking people of African descent to return so that we can now rebuild Africa the way that it was supposed to be”.

He, however pointed out that not everyone was receptive to the idea. This aspect of his remarks did not go well with some critics of African descent who disagree with him on social media, particularly on Twitter and his video has since gone viral.

The actor also visited the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who described their discussions as “fruitful” and wished him well during his stay in the country.