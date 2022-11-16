Tems, Burna Boy Nominated For 65th Grammy Awards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian pop stars Tems and Burna Boy were among the nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards announced on Tuesday.

Tems was nominated alongside Future and Drake in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for the song, ‘Wait for U’.

The song was also nominated in the Best Rap Song category.

Tems, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, also received a nomination for being part of Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ album.

The album was nominated in the Album of the Year category.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy received a nomination for the song ‘Last Last’ in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The self-proclaimed ‘African Giant’ also received a nomination for his latest album ‘Love, Damini’ in the Best Global Music Album category.

The awards will be handed out on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Beyonce led all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each. Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each