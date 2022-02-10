Tension In Enugu As Unknown Gunmen Kill 3 Police Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Enugu and environ following the killing of three policemen by unknown gunmen at a police check point in Enugu.

The ugly incident occurred Thursday along timber junction, Maryland axis in Enugu South Council area of the State.

African Examiner learnt that the criminal elements also abducted a woman and her driver at the same location .

Our Correspondent also gathered that a Keke operator sustained bullet injury as the hoodlums were shooting sporadically in the air to scare passerby’s away.

When contacted, the Enugu state police public Relations officer PPRO, Dan Ndukwe ASP who confirmed the incident said although, the information was still sketchy, but Policemen have launched Manhunt on the hoodlums.

According to him, “Information surrounding the incident is still sketchy. Meanwhile, manhunt of the hoodlums have been initiated.