(BREAKING): Gunmen Launch Attack On Nasarawa Varsity, Kidnap Four Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than four students of the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State, have reportedly been kidnapped by heavily armed men who stormed the university premises and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to our correspondent in Lafia on Friday.

He explained that the gunmen stormed the university premises which is located in Mararaba community at about 11:30 pm on Thursday and kidnapped the students but said efforts were being made to secure their release.

“The Management of the Federal University of Lafia regret to announce that four students of the university were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution, expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demand the immediate release of those kidnapped.

“The vice-chancellor, who has since visited the area where the students were kidnapped, visited the Nasarawa Police Command where he formally notified the Commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students,” the statement read in part.

The statement added that the VC had contacted other security operatives, appealing to them to work tirelessly for the safe and quick return of the students while urging students in the area to pay more attention to security-related matters at all times.

Efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, as of the time of filing this report proved abortive as he was not responding to phone calls.