Tension In Jos As INEC Excludes PDP In Rerun Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There is palpable tension in Jos, the Plateau State capital following the non-inclusion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the ballot papers for the rerun elections for the Plateau North senatorial seat and Bassa/Jos North federal constituency scheduled for Saturday.

The Intra Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state has rejected the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the exclusion of one of the political parties, describing it as unreasonable and unacceptable.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Kudu Haruna was at the central bank for the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the local government areas.

The rerun elections were scheduled to be held across six local government areas of Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, and Riyom respectively.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



