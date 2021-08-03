WaterAid Nigeria Partners Latter Day Church To Boost Sanitation, Hygiene In Enugu, Bauchi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its contribution towards improving and sustaining access to Water, Sanitation and hygiene (WASH), in Enugu and Bauchi states, WaterAid Nigeria, in partnership with the humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, is to embark on a project tagged: “Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery project in Nigeria” in the two states.

It said the project would enable more residents in the two states to have increased access to Water, Sanitation and hygiene services.

Funded by the Latter Day Saints Charities (LDSC), the project, which is for five year period, will last between 2021-2026, and will improve Sanitation and hygiene behaviour in target communities of both states.

Speaking weekend in Enugu during its official launch, Country Director of WaterAid, Evelyn Mere, said “it is my honour and pleasure to welcome you to the launch of the ‘Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery in Nigeria’ project in Enugu State, which WaterAid will be implementing from 2021 to 2026, with funding from the Latter-day Saints Charities, and in collaboration with local partners and state authorities.

“The project, which will be implemented in both Enugu and Bauchi states, is expected to reach about 60,000 people with improved access to clean water, safely managed sanitation services, and key hygiene behaviour change promotion in target communities in both states over the five-year period.

Represented by the Enugu State programme Lead of of WaterAid, Mr. Terkimbi Tom, the Country Director, noted that “Currently, Enugu State is facing population growth and increasing urbanisation without a proportionate increase in access to water, sanitation, and hygiene service

“According to the national 2019 WASH NORM statistics, about 1.2 million people in Enugu State do not have access to basic water supply services. About 2.7 million people, which translates to 62% of the state’s population, do not have access to basic sanitation services.

She added that “1.8 million practise open defecation and nearly 90% of the state’s population, about 3.8 million people, lack handwashing facilities with soap.

“This deficit in access to water, sanitation and hygiene services disproportionately affects women, girls, and other vulnerable groups such as persons living with disabilities.

“The drudgery of regular long searches for water and a safe place to go to the toilet has an adverse effect on education, health, gender equality, productivity levels and economic development.

“Often, many have no choice than to risk danger, ill health and compromise their dignity by defecating in the open and fetching water from unclean and unprotected sources.

“A lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene has detrimental effects on the health, education, and economic wellbeing of the population. It makes it difficult for households and communities to practice proper hand washing which is critical to controlling the spread of infectious and deadly diseases, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to her, “this project will combine a mix of service delivery interventions with institutional strengthening for improved and sustainable delivery of WASH services to address acute water and sanitation needs for vulnerable populations in both states where we are implementing.

“In Enugu state, WaterAid will improve WASH service delivery by constructing new water points and sanitation facilities coupled with rehabilitating dysfunctional ones

“In addition, we will support relevant WASH authorities in the state to develop their Open Defecation Free Roadmap in support of the national campaign for the elimination of open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

“We will collaborate with other development agencies and partners to support local government areas in the state to be ODF; establish a framework for faecal sludge management in the state; facilitate consultations with relevant WASH authorities to embed the life-cycle costing approach in developing budgets for the WASH sector in the state; and support WASH authorities in the

state to develop their State WASH Action Plan so they can access funds from the National WASH fund instituted by the Federal Government to support improved WASH service delivery in Nigeria.

“We will realise the project’s objectives through a blend of innovative approaches including Service delivery interventions, government systems strengthening, and hygiene behaviour change approaches, which will be adopted to increase and sustain access to water sanitation, and hygiene.

“WaterAid will apply its quality programme standard approach and consolidate successes from previous milestones in past implemented projects in the state to reinforce long term impacts in the water, sanitation, and hygiene sector.

She explained that “WaterAid’s Sustainability Framework underscores the dependence of long-term sustainability on local level engagement and capacity. As such, management and ownership arrangements will be put in place and/or strengthened to ensure project infrastructure will be sustainably managed.

“We commend the Enugu State government for the strides they are taking to improve the delivery of water, sanitation, and hygiene services in the state.

“Of note is the recent passage of the water sector bill into law. We encourage the state to accelerate the momentum to build and strengthen institutional structures and frameworks that will help create sustainable change in the water, sanitation, and hygiene sector.

“Making clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation is a daunting task, but one that can be achieved in partnership with governments, development partners, civil society organisations, academia, the media, and the citizens who are willing to push for equitable access to their basic human rights.

Together, we can and much deliver on the promise of clean water and sanitation for all, one community at a time.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who spoke via the Permanent Secretary, Ministry, of water Resources, Dr. Ada Nwonye, expressed appreciation to WaterAid and the Latter Day Saints Charities for choosing the state for the project, assuring them of all the needed support and cooperation throughout the duration of the project.

Our correspondent reports that the event was also attended by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Ikechukwu Obi, and her Gender Affairs counterpart, Mrs. Peace Nnaji, as well as representatives of the Ministries of Environment, Budget and planning, Economic planning, Rural Development, among other groups.























