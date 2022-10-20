US Pledges $1m For Nigeria’s Flood-Ravaged Areas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States has pledged $1 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by unprecedented flooding in Nigeria.

The support which will come through the U.S. Agency for International Development, provides emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amid the ongoing cholera outbreak, and multipurpose cash assistance for people impacted by the devastating floods.

In a statement sent to The PUNCH, the U.S ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, stated the country regrets the effects of the unusual rainfall and will not renege on its obligation of providing humanitarian assistance across flood-ravaged areas.

She said, “We are filled with grief for the flood victims who have lost so much – livelihoods, homes, and even loved ones.

The United States continues to stand with the people of Nigeria during this extremely difficult time

“The unusually heavy rainfall and resulting flooding have affected nearly 2.8 million people across the country. In addition, many homes have been damaged or destroyed, displacing millions of people.

“The floods have exacerbated an already critical humanitarian situation in Nigeria, where ongoing conflict, especially in the northern region, has driven millions of people from their homes. In the same region, more than 4 million people are projected to continue experiencing acute food insecurity amid the worsening global food crisis. We are also concerned that standing floodwaters could increase the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, where cholera outbreaks were declared in August and September and at least 7,750 cases were recorded. In 2022, 31 out of 36 states reported cholera cases.

“The $1 million in new USAID support will allow local partners on the ground to provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amid the ongoing cholera outbreak, and multipurpose cash assistance for people impacted by the devastating floods.”