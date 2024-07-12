Tinubu Appoints New MD, Board Chairman For NPA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the President has also approved the appointment of Senator Adedayo Adeyeye as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The statement stated that Dantsoho holds a Doctorate degree in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.

Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.

While highlighting the profile of Adeyeye, who was appointed as Board Chairman, the statement said the Senator is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician.

He was a former Minister of State for Works and former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The President expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes.