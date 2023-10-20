Tinubu Appoints Two New CEOs In Health Sector

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the appointments are;

Executive Secretary / CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) — Dr. Muyi Aina

Director-General / CEO, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) — Dr. Kelechi Ohiri

Aina is a globally renowned public health leader with a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and a Doctorate degree from Johns Hopkins University (USA), following his first medical certification at the University of Ilorin.

Ohiri most recently served as the Managing Director for Strategy at Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland. He obtained a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and another Masters degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government following his first medical certification from the University of Lagos. He has obtained significant experience serving in the World Bank, McKinsey & Company, and has shaped reforms to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.

Tinubu urged the new leadership of the two critical agencies in the sector to prioritize quality, fairness, and accountability in the provision of world-class health care to all segments of the Nigerian society.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



