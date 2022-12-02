World Cup: Germany Eliminated Despite Defeating Costa Rica

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For the second tournament in a row, Germany have crashed out in the group stages despite a 4-2 victory vs Costa Rica on Thursday night.

Extremely disconsolate faces could be seen at the Al Bayt Stadium as both Costa Rica and Germany failed to progress, with Japan securing a 2-1 victory over Spain just minutes before.

Japan’s victory saw them finish Group E in top place, while Germany finished behind Spain level on points but behind on goal difference.

The tension was palpable for both Germany and Spain on the night when Costa Rica took a 2-1 lead vs the 2014 World Cup winners in the second half. If the results had ended with both Japan and Costa Rica earning famous victories, both Spain and Germany would have crashed out of the competition.

Japan will play Croatia on Monday at 15.00 GMT in the round of 16. Spain will take on Morocco at the same time on Tuesday.