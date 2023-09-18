Tinubu Holds Talks With South Africa’s Ramaphosa In New York

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday held what has been described as a very fruitful cross-sectoral discussion with his counterpart of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in New York.

Tinubu, who arrived in the city of the UN headquarters Monday, joins other world leaders in the United States to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

he Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement, noted that President Tinubu is expected to meet with other presidents at the Assembly which continues until September 26.

“H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a very fruitful, cross-sectoral discussion with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first of many bilateral engagements with counterparts from multiple continents in New York City, ahead of the UN General Assembly.





