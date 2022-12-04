Tinubu Left Nigeria To Ignore Arise TV Debate – PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the foreign trip embarked on by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, was a plan to dodge the Arise Television presidential debate.

African Examiner writes that Tinubu left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and he will speak at the Chatham House in London on Monday.

He will speak on security, economy, and foreign policy.

This development is coming barely a day before the presidential town hall meeting organised by Arise TV in partnership with Centre for Development and Democracy (CDD) to engage candidates from the four major political parties in the country.

Reacting, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation alleged that the trip abroad was perfectly timed for Tinubu to avoid the Arise TV debate.

This was contained in a statement by the organisation’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement partly read: “It is clear that the foreign trip embarked on by Asiwaju Tinubu was a deliberate plot to dodge the Arise TV debate scheduled to hold on Sunday (today) following the fear that Nigerians will take him to task on the FCT relocation plot, alleged criminal indictments, perjury, forgery and inconsistencies in age, name, ancestry and education qualification.

“Moreover, the handlers of the APC presidential candidate are not comfortable to put him before the cameras because of his constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”