Tinubu Meets With Governors Over Economic Hardship, Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu is in a meeting with governors of the federation at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at about 11:30am, was also attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) Chief Nyesom Wike; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The meeting is not unconnected with the concerns being raised across the country about the rising cost of food, insecurity and other economic issues.

This meeting will be followed by the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which would be presided over by Vice President Shettima.

Beyond Palliatives

Following the outcry across the nation over the degenerating security situation and the worsening of economic hardship, the President directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to release about 42,000 metric tonnes of millet, and other commodities in strategic reserves to address the rising cost of food in the country.

In addressing the security situation, the President also in a recent event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, urged the military to upscale the fight against the criminals threatening the peace of the nation.

While some have commend the moves made by the President lately, there are some who assert that the country’s issues have gone beyond speeches and handouts. They assert that the government must go back to the root by fixing the refineries, and diversifying the nation’s economy.

In reply, the President has assured that he has his eyes fixed on Nigeria’s economic and security challenges. The presidency states that the economic reforms of the Tinubu-led administration including fuel subsidy removal had become a must, adding that these moves will yield dividends very soon.





