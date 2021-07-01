FG To Give Nnamdi Kanu A Fair Trial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, will be given a fair trial.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja as he talked about the re-arrest of the IPOB leader.

The Minister also disclosed that Kanu was re-arrested through efforts of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies who collaborated with some countries he failed to mention.

He said, “We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators. While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.

“Finally, there have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed. What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.”























