Tinubu Nominates Ex-CDS Christopher Musa As Defence Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has nominated former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.), as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence.

Tinubu announced the nomination in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, naming Musa as the replacement for Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned from the position on Monday.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu expressed confidence that Musa would provide the leadership needed in the defence sector, especially at a time when the government has declared a national security emergency.

Onanuga described Musa, 58, as a distinguished soldier who served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025 and was the recipient of the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

Born in Sokoto in 1967, Musa completed his primary and secondary education in the state before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria. He graduated in 1986 and entered the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year, earning a Bachelor of Science degree upon completion in 1991.

Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1991, Musa has held several significant appointments in the Nigerian Army. These include serving as General Staff Officer 1 for Training and Operations at Headquarters 81 Division, Commanding Officer of 73 Battalion, and Assistant Director of Operational Requirements at the Department of Army Policy and Plans. He was also an Infantry Representative and a member of the Training Team at Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

In 2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Training and Operations at the Infantry Centre and Corps, Commander of Sector 3 under Operation Lafiya Dole, and Commander of Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad region.

In 2021, Musa was appointed Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before being appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023.

His nomination comes less than 24 hours after he met privately with President Tinubu at the State House on Monday evening.