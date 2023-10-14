W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Removes FCT From Treasury Single Account – Wike

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 13th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has removed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), effectively giving the FCTA more control over its finances.

The President also approved the establishment of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in the FCT Administration.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who made this known on Friday during a media briefing in Abuja, also disclosed that Tinubu has approved mandate secretariat for women affairs.

 

