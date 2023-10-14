Tinubu Removes FCT From Treasury Single Account – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has removed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), effectively giving the FCTA more control over its finances.

The President also approved the establishment of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in the FCT Administration.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who made this known on Friday during a media briefing in Abuja, also disclosed that Tinubu has approved mandate secretariat for women affairs.





