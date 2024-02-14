Tinubu To Attend AU Summit In Addis Ababa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

The President will join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

On the margins of the summit, Tinubu will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in his capacity as the Chairman of the regional body.

Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials, and he is expected to return to Abuja following the conclusion of the summit.





