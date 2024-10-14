Tinubu’s Govt Doing Its Best, Things Will Get Better With Little Time, Says Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, says the administration of President Bola Tinubu is doing its best to make things better for Nigerians.

While acknowledging that Nigerians are currently facing economic hardship, Fayose believes that it would not take much time before things begin to look better again.

“It’s not been too easy, that is the truth for Nigerians, but I think that this government naturally, is given their best but their best still needs to be upped,” Fayose said .

“If you say they need time, people will begin to question to say, what time do they need? Yes, I agree that it has not been too easy for Nigerians, but I know that with little time things could get better; that is what I can say.”

The ex-Ekiti governor, however, noted that the current situation in the country is caused by a long time damage in the economy that won’t be repaired overnight.

Assessing governance in his home state of Ekiti where he once held sway for two terms, Fayose heaped praises on the current governor, Biodun Oyebaji.

He said that even though he is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Oyebanji is in the All Progressives Congress (APC), it would be unfair not to acknowledge the good works of the governor.

“As at today I am a member of the PDP, the governor there is a member of the APC, but the meeting point is that I am a leader in Ekiti.

“Like I told you, it’s either we lie we die or we say the truth we die. Governor Oyebanji has done exceedingly well,” Fayose said.

He asserted that only a miracle will stop Governor Oyebanji from winning election to complete a second term in office in 2026.

“I don’t know the miracle that will defeat him except something changes between now and that election.

“Forget the party, let us be realistic – the PDP is in bad crisis in Ekiti too, anybody can come here and deny I don’t care,” he said.

He said the governor has united all the leaders in the state irrespective of their political leanings.