Tobi Amusan Clinches Third Diamond League Trophy In A Row

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian track queen Tobi Amusan has won the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, US.

The Sunday feat is her third consecutive Diamond League trophy.

Amusan achieved this after finishing in 12.33 seconds to see off competition from Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quin in 12.38 seconds.

US Kendra Harrison came third in the race.

In 2021, the Nigerian made history with her first Diamond League Trophy, clocking 12.42 seconds. She thereafter clinched it in a time of 12.29 seconds in Zurich last year.

But the latest feat comes months after the Nigerian was suspended for doping violations by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU).

According to the AIU, she had missed three tests in 12 months. But was cleared of any violations, just three days before the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

She could not defend her title in Budapest.

Undeterred, the 27-year-old, vowed to come back “stronger and better”.





