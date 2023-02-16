‘Make Old N200 Notes Available ‘ – Emefiele Tells Bank Executives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed executives of commercial banks to make the old 200 naira notes available.

Emefiele stated this to State House correspondents shortly after he attended a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the House of Representatives Special Ad Hoc Committee on Naira Redesign Policy, Cashless Policy, and Currency Swap on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

He begged Nigerians to allow the policy to work as the policy would bring advancement to the country’s economy.

Emefiele assured that the CBN would continue working to ease the pains Nigerians are going through due to the result of the cash crunch.

The African Examiner writes that President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast shifted the validity of the old N200 banknote by 60 days.

The president directed the CBN to release the old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes.

“To further ease the supply pressures, particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10, 2023, when the old N200 notes cease to be legal tender,” Buhari said.