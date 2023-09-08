Tribunal Verdict: CNPP Calls For Calm, Urges Aggrieved Petitioners To Further Explore Legal Options

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has reacted to the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), calling for calm and urging aggrieved parties to further approach the Supreme Court, which is the next legal option available.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema, the group urged “politicians to discourage their followers from engaging in any act that is capable of causing breach of public peace.“

The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in the country noted that “the best option for all citizens remains the judiciary no matter how much faith we may have lost in the justice system in Nigeria.

It added: “The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has in her wisdom delivered it’s judgment. It’s left for the petitioners to review the verdict and further explore other legal options if aggrieved in any way.

According to the group “The CNPP, therefore, urges politicians in the country to persuade their followers to remain calm and law abiding while such legal options are explored.

“No matter how we perceive the legal system in the country, the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

“Any attempt to resort to self-help will spell doom for the country as it would make anarchy a norm, which is capable of bringing down the roof on all”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



