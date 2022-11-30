UAE Ban Almost Shattered My Wedding – Rita Dominic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly-wedded Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has opened up on how the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Visa ban almost deprived her of her wedding dress.

African Examiner recalls that Rita Dominic married her fiancé, Fidelis Anosike this weekend in Yorkshire, England.

In a recent Instagram post aimed at expressing her thanks, the actress recounted how the UAE ban nearly ruined the wedding, but her designer, Michael Nardi, went the extra mile to ensure the event was a success.

She wrote: “Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @micheal5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was a lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries. The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @micheal_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.”

She also appreciated her “dream team” for their help in making her look stunning for the day.

“Thank you to my dream team who worked hard to get me looking good in this gown. Love you all from the bottom of my heart. @thestudiobysbym @oluchionuigbo @lessandrasbeauty @bkuniquehair @kateokpo,” she said.