Tinubu’s Conduct In Chatham House Embarrassing -Atiku Support Group

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Atiku Support Organisation has described the conduct of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in Chatham House, London as disgraceful.

ASO said watching Tinubu delegate questions directed at him to his party men at the conference room was proof that he has no atom of capacity to govern a country as Nigeria.

As he was asked by the moderator to respond to some questions asked, Tinubu said he would assign some members of his entourage to do so.

He assigned Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to speak on how his (Tinubu-led) government would address insecurity and asked the Director of Strategic Communication of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Aleke, to respond to the question on oil theft.

In a statement by the support group, dated Monday, December 6, 2022, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Victor Moses, it partly read, “The fact that Bola Tinubu couldn’t provide answers to basic questions, especially on how to improve bilateral ties in the area of defence with the United Kingdom, but called on El-Rufai, Gbajagbiamila, Betta Edu and co to rescue him shows that Nigeria may be in for a major calamity ahead.

“In fact, the entire program by the APC at the Chatham House was a show of shame and an embarrassment to Nigeria.

“It is now clear to all Nigerians why Tinubu dodged the AriseTVTownHall debate. His mental facilities have shown a complete mark of deterioration, and he cannot face a one-on-one debate or conversation about his plans for Nigeria. A continuation of the APC government will be a major disaster for Nigeria.

“As the 2023 election draws closer, we wish to call on Nigerians not to be deceived or misled by the APC to bring calamity upon the nation. We have had enough under President Mohammadu Buhari,” it added.

The group further charged the electorate to support and vote for Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who they said was an experienced politician, a seasoned administrator, a compassionate philanthropist and an accomplished businessman.