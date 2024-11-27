UEFA: Man city Woes Continue, Draw 3-3 With Feyenoord At Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City’s winless streak extends to six games as Feyenoord pull off one of the all-time UEFA Champions League comebacks.

Despite being down three goals in the 75th minute, the Dutch side were able to rally back to erase the deficit, thanks in part to some blatant defensive errors from the City backline.

After the game, Coach Pep Guardiola of City said: “It’s what it is. So difficult to swallow right now. The game was good. We scored three, we could have scored more, we did everything but at the end, we give away especially the first one and after we are not stable enough to do it.