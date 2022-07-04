Pastor Adeboye Debunks Statement Of Christians Acquiring Arms For Self Defense

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has refuted claims that he tasked Christians to go and buy guns for self-protection due to the church attacks and killings across the country.

The revered preacher, however, tasked Christians to get jaw bones of cows instead of guns, stressing that they don’t need guns.

Debunking the message where he was quoted to have asked Christians to acquire guns, the clergyman made a reference to a Biblical event where Samson achieved victory with jaw bones, and not an AK-47 rifle.

Adeboye said, “I never asked Christians to buy guns, Christians don’t need guns. Samson did not fight with an AK-47. Don’t go and buy guns.”

According to him, why they need permission to own guns, such isn’t required to get the jawbone of a cow.

“You don’t need permission to buy the jaws and bones of a cow,” the cleric added.