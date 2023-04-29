King Mswati Opens Zim Exhibition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of Africa’s modern monarchs, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of

ESwatini on Friday officially opened the 63rd edition of Zimbabwe’s

annual prime trade exhibition, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

for the second time in his reign after officiating at the expo when he

was 27 years old in 1995.

The King, criticized by human rights activists for banning political

parties and discriminating against women, officiated at the 6th

edition of Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls on Wednesday,

before flying to Harare on Thursday where a state banquet was held for

him at the State House.

On Friday morning he flew to Bulawayo, City of Kings and Queens and

Zimbabwe’s second biggest city where he literally reconnected with

historically close kinsmen as the Ndebele and Swati people have routes

in Zululand.

Bulawayo is a highly cultural city.

The King started by inspecting a guard of honour, before delivering a

speech at the ZITF Exhibition Centre in which he praised President

Mnangagwa’s government for being a pacesetter in Africa in terms of

economic transformation.

“Zimbabwe is one of the resilient economies in Africa and should be a

case study of how African states can devise their own development

solutions,” said King Mswati.

He said when a country prospers, neighbours also benefit from ripple effects.

“ZITF is a platform for business to thrive and facilitate a good

platform for the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

We need to liberalise trade across Africa and facilitation free

movement of people as a key enabler,” he said.

King Mswati said he was impressed by developments that had taken place

in Zimbabwe since his last visit in 1995.

The fair is being held under the theme: “Transformative innovation,

Global Competitiveness.”

Thousands of people including exhibitors, businesspersons and ordinary

citizens thronged the exhibition centre to witness the official

opening.

The prime exhibition began on Tuesday and Friday was a public day when

members of the public are traditionally allowed entry.

There was a 30 percent increase in foreign exhibitors this year which

President Mnangagwa said was a result of his policy of engagement and

reengagement which had thawed relations with the West.

“People get excited by sanctions but numbers are increasing. Americans

are here, British are here and EU is here. The reengagement is paying

fruits,” he said.